Officials say no working smoke alarms in house where 5 cats died in fire

Five cats were killed in a house fire in Columbus Friday morning. Fire officials say there were no working smoke alarms inside the home. (Provided Photo/Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three adults escaped a house fire that killed five cats in Columbus Friday morning, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

The fire broke out in a home in the 1700 block of Cottage Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities said the home did not have any working smoke alarms.

Three adults, two dogs and 10 cats lived inside the home. Five of the cats died as a result of the fire. Two other cats went missing and are unaccounted for.

Linda Galbraith, who lives at the home, said the home’s power went out shortly before the fire started. Galbraith said she noticed a glowing light behind a closed bedroom door about 20 minutes after the power was manually reset. A fire was found in that bedroom and Galbraith’s son attempted to extinguish it but he was unsuccessful.

Authorities said it took firefighters about five minutes to get the fire under control. A cause of the fire is being investigated, but the home and its contents sustained over $50,000 in damage.

“There is no excuse for a family in this, or any community, to live in a home without a working smoke alarm,” said Columbus Fire Department Capt. Michael Wilson. “This family is fortunate that the fire didn’t occur while they were asleep. While any fire is tragic, the ending of that scenario could have been far worse.”

Wilson said the department has responded to 11 residential fires this year. He said six of the homes did not have working smoke alarms.