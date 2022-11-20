Indiana News

Officials say train fatally hit pedestrian in Bartholomew County

by: Daja Stowe
LATEST: The person hit has been identified as Dylan Richard Lonaker, 29, of Columbus. Lonaker died at the scene, according to a news release.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Bartholomew County officials say they believe a person died after getting hit by a train Sunday on State Road 11.

Officials say that it appears that the person was stuck by the train at Dawson Street and State Road 11.

Railroad personnel reported the incident at 3:18 p.m. Sunday.

Preliminary investigation indicates the train had been northbound when it struck the pedestrian, who was also traveling northbound, according to a news release.

Sheriff Matt Myers asked people to avoid the area during the police investigation.

