Officials urge caution as swim season heats up

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — With two drowning cases reported in two days in central Indiana, officials are asking adults and kids to be extra careful around the water.

They are asking that people don’t swim in areas not designated for swimming, such as retention ponds.

Those ponds may have sharp drop offs not visible at the surface.

“It can feel like you are going out 6 feet deep or 5 feet where you can immediately touch the bottom and then it drops off, and that’s unexpected especially maybe to a child who maybe doesn’t know what’s going on,” Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt said.

Although some state and county parks are staffed with lifeguards, there is a shortage of them and you’re urged not to swim where one isn’t posted.

“As attractive as they are, stay away from areas that are not designated recreational areas,” Pruitt said.

Investing in a life jacket or floaties for children can also make a big difference. If you are a boater, state law mandates that there be enough life jackets on board for each person.

Pruitt recommends anyone who spends a lot of time on the water to take a CPR class. The American Red Cross offers these courses in Indianapolis.