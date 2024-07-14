Ohio murder suspect arrested on Indiana Toll Road

LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers arrested an Ohio murder suspect on an Indiana Toll Road on Saturday, state police said in a Sunday news release.

On Saturday, Indiana State Police dispatchers received information from authorities in Ohio that a suspect wanted for an alleged murder of a 17-year-old may be traveling on the Indiana Toll road. This information was relayed to troopers.

At 9:57 a.m. Saturday, a trooper located a vehicle that matched the description given by authorities in Ohio. As the trooper followed the vehicle, a gray Toyota, he was able to confirm other identifiers that confirmed this was the vehicle that was being sought. The vehicle continued westbound past the La Porte exit with the trooper following until backup arrived.

The trooper made a traffic stop on the Toyota near the 38-mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road with the assistance of an officer with the Westville Police Department. A high-risk stop was conducted, and the driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old man from Painesville, Ohio, was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail.

The Willoughby Police Department (Ohio) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male that occurred in their jurisdiction. They will release the name of the suspect once he is arraigned.