Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky.
The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28.
The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing a long-term renovation. Indiana officials say it will add up to 30 years to its life.
Crews are scheduled to do demolition work.
Transportation officials said the suggested alternate route during the closing would be I-265 in Indiana to I-65.