Online meeting company to close, cut 69 jobs in Evansville

A man sits at home at his laptop for an online meeting while wearing a shirt on top and sweatpants on the bottom. (Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A company that handles online meetings plans to close its Evansville office and eliminate 69 jobs.

Meetings and Events International has informed that state it will shut down its Evansville office by June 30.

The first round of layoffs is scheduled for March 30.

The company’s website says “MEI’s online platform offers convenient, easy-to-use program scheduling for meetings, conferences, webcasts, advisory boards, training, and more.”

MEI’s notice blames “recent unforeseeable and unexpected business circumstances” for the decision to close the location.