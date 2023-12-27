Online puppy scams spark warning in Indiana

An image of two puppies in a gift box. Online puppy scams have been on the rise since 2019. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Online puppy scams have surged since the pandemic, prompting vigilance in Indiana.

The Better Business Bureau reported a 280% increase in online puppy scams since 2019, with over 500 complaints of financial loss or receiving unhealthy or nonexistent puppies.

The rise is attributed to recent ordinances in cities like Indianapolis and Carmel that restrict pet store sales, inadvertently creating an unregulated market for scammers.

In a release made on Dec. 20, Jonathan Lawler, public policy director for the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare, cautions against online purchases, likening it to “playing Russian roulette.”

He urges support for ethical dog breeding, emphasizing the risks of supporting illegal puppy mills. Lawler advises thorough research before buying and warns against websites offering low prices or free shipping.

He also recommends visits to local stores and breeders adhering to ethical standards, and suggests choosing Canine Care Certified breeders for quality and emphasizing the importance of responsible pet ownership.

The Indiana Council for Animal Welfare advocates for informed decisions to avoid scams, support local economies, and contribute to the well-being of dogs in the state.

To verify breeders and report scams, contact 463-210-8747. For consumer complaints, reach out to the Indiana Attorney General at 800-382-5516.