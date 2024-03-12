Oolitic man found shot dead in camper in February; deputies searching for answers

James Stewart of Oolitic, Indiana. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was seeking the public's help after Stewart was found dead in his camper in Oolitic on Feb. 24, 2024. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)

OOLITIC, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence County officials are seeking the public’s help gathering information after an Oolitic man was found dead in late February.

The man was identified as James Stewart by police.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Stewart was found shot dead in his camper off Lafayette Avenue in Oolitic around 1 p.m. Feb. 24. They did not provide any information on potential suspects.

Detectives continued to gather information on Stewart’s death before recruiting the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana to the case.

A release from Crime Stoppers says any information “would be imperative in solving this case and bringing closure to Stewart’s family.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or Det. Andrea Barnett with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 812-275-3316.

Oolitic is in southern Indiana in Lawrence County, an hour and twenty minutes southwest of Indianapolis.