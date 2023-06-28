Operation Dry Water: Making a stop to boating under the influence

Boaters enjoy an outing July 3, 2020, on Monroe Lake, which is south of Bloomington, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Natural Resources says they will participate in the annual Operation Dry Water national campaign that starts July 1 to help ensure boater’s safety.

Operation Dry Water will be in effect from July 1-3 this year.

The campaign is an effort to educate recreational boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The mission of Operation Dry Water is to decrease their occurrence through amplified recreational boater outreach, education, and coordinated enforcement.

According to a news release, alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, and a leading contributor in boating accidents.

“Individuals and families from across the country head to our nation’s waterways for a fun, safe, and pleasant experience,” said Indiana Boating Law Administrator Lt. Kenton Turner. “Our goal is not only to educate boaters on the dangers of impaired boating, but also to remind them of other safe boating practices, such as enrolling in a boater education course and always wearing a life jacket.

As part of Operation Dry Water weekend, DNR law enforcement will work to identify and remove dangerous and impaired boater drivers. In 2022, officers across the nation removed 794 impaired operators from waterways during the national campaign, a news release said.

Conservation officers encourage all boaters to enjoy this boating season and help keep everyone safe by choosing to boat sober all year long.