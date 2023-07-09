Oregon man killed after being hit by semi-truck on Indiana Toll Road

JAMESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — An Oregon man was killed after being hit by a semi on the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Police say.

The man was later identified as 45-year-old Michael Shaw of Portland, Oregon.

Around 1:15 p.m., Indiana State Troopers were dispatched to the 142 mile-marker on the Indiana Toll Road on a report of a pedestrian truck on the highway.

That location is two miles west of Interstate 69 along the Indiana-Michigan border near Jamestown, Indiana.

When troopers arrived, they found a disabled yellow 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck hauling a utility trailer and a passenger car, both parked on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes. A 2020 Freightliner semi-truck was also pulled off on the right shoulder close to the scene.

Officers soon found the driver of the pickup, identified as Shaw, unresponsive and laying in the road by the pickup truck and the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Shaw had been driving the pickup truck when it developed a mechanical problem. Shaw pulled off to the side of the road, along with the passenger car driven by members of Shaw’s family.

Shaw got out of his truck and raised his hood. Then, for an unknown reason, Shaw walked out in front of his truck and stood in the right lane of the road. Shaw did not notice the oncoming semi-truck and was then hit.

The driver of the semi-truck, 30-year-old Princ Blakaj, from Bronx, New York immediately pulled over after hitting Shaw. He stayed at the scene and worked with officers while they investigated.

Blakaj was not injured, but was taken to a local hospital for a blood test, which is required by Indiana law when there is a fatal accident.

Investigators say they are waiting for the results of the blood test.