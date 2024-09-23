Organization honors those who were wrongfully convicted

CARMEL, Ind (WISH) — The Lucas Estate and Emma’s House hosted a fundraiser Saturday, with proceeds benefiting the Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration Assistance at Purdue University Northwest.

Established in 2022, the CJPA supports those who are wrongfully convicted of a crime. Indiana Pacers TV and radio Broadcaster Eddie Gill is the organizations advisory board chair.

The event was called Unlock Hope: Be the Key to Change.

Several people were honored for their work on social justice issues including Kathleen Zellner, an attorney who helped free individuals wrongfully convicted, and former Colts defensive back Marlin Jackson for his work with the Fight for Life Foundation.

Other honorees include DeWayne Dunn, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in Elkhart County in 2011 and exonerated in 2022.