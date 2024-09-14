Over 150 pigs rescued after livestock trailer overturns in semi crash near Bloomington

Nearly 150 pigs had to be rescued after the semitrailer carrying them crashed and overturned in Monroe County just south of Bloomington on Sept. 12, 2024. (Provided Photo/Monroe Fire Protection District)

CLEAR CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A semi crash in Monroe County on Thursday led to over a hundred pigs having to be rescued and corralled on the highway.

The Monroe Fire Protection District said on social media that the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old S.R. 37 just south of Bloomington.

Firefighters say the semi-trailer and a car collided with each other, which ended with the semi-truck landing on its side. The livestock trailer carrying the pigs also rolled over on its side.

Out of concern for the pigs overheating in the trailer, fire crews and the semi driver set up a makeshift holding pin for the over 150 pigs. Three pigs escaped, but were eventually corralled back in.

Unfortunately, nine pigs died in the initial crash.

No human injuries were reported.