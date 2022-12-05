Indiana News

Overturned semi, loose cattle on I-64 WB at Lynnville causing road closure

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police-Evansville)
by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

LATEST: According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, the driver received minor injuries and is currently being treated at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. At least 12 cattle are on the loose. Local farmers, firefighters, and a towing service are currently attempting to extricate the cattle from the trailer.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-64 WB at Lynnville is currently closed due to an overturned semi and loose cattle.

According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, the semi is overturned near the 31 mile marker.

The official detour is State Road 61 South to State Road 62 West to I-69.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Simple urine test may be key in detecting neurodegenerative disease affecting millions

Medical /

New study shows this daily activity increases COVID vaccine effectiveness by 25%

Medical /

Is tradition of holiday cards becoming obsolete?

All Indiana /

Filmmaker creates short film using WWII Love letters between two men

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.