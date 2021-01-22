Pandemic Unemployment relief delayed in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For thousands of Hoosiers, the federal Pandemic Unemployment extension in the coronavirus relief packed signed into law in December was a lifeline.

As a result of the extension, many people who have exhausted their state unemployment benefits now may be eligible for assistance, but few will see money anytime soon.

Preston Peterson has been out a job since May. His last job was loading paper into a machine that printed bibles. He exhausted 26 weeks of Indiana unemployment insurance and the additional 13 weeks provided by pandemic emergency unemployment compensation. Peterson says someone from Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development told him to keep filling a claim.

“She told me don’t worry about it, just continue to file your weekly vouchers, and it will automatically be extended another 12 weeks. Well, they paid me one week and when I went on my unemployment (website) page, there was nothing,” Peterson said.

Workforce Development on Friday was supposed to start making $300 payments to Peterson and other Hoosiers as part of the new coronavirus relief package signed by President Donald Trump in December.

Trending Headlines

I-Team 8 requested an interview with Workforce Development to talk about the details of the relief package; the request was denied.

According to the Workforce Development website, amendments to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act have restarted the program at $300 effective the week ending Jan. 2. However, the devil is in the details, and not everyone will receive payments right away.

Workforce Development sent an email sent to I-Team 8 on Friday afternoon:

“-Claimants that had no remaining balance on their PUA pandemic unemployment assistance claim on 12/26/20 will have vouchers available on 1/29/21 ” -New PUA claimants can file an application NOW but vouchers will not be available until 1/29/21 ” -Claimants who were on PUA on 12/26/20 but now have an active UI claim and are missing PUA vouchers for weeks in January, those will be available on 1/29/21.” Indiana Department of Workforce Development email to I-Team 8

Which means Peterson and other Hoosiers will have to wait another week for unemployment money.

Peterson said, “I have got bills. I have got lots of bills. I have lots of hospital bills and I have my medication I have to pay for.”

The Pandemic Unemployment assistance money will provide an additional $100 per week to self-employed people who qualify for the unemployment benefits. The program at present is set to expire March 14 and is scheduled to be phased out by April.

Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported 49 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 9,267. A total of 605,426 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 19, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.