Panel seeks 2-year suspension of Indiana attorney general’s law license

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A disciplinary commission is recommending the Indiana Supreme Court suspend the law license of the state’s attorney general for two years over allegations he drunkenly groped four women at a bar in an act of professional misconduct.

Republican Curtis Hill, 58, has disputed the claims from a legislator and three legislative staffers that he inappropriately touched their backs or buttocks during a party celebrating the end of the legislative session in March 2018.

“I didn’t touch any woman in a sensual or intimate manner,” Hill told a former Indiana Supreme Court justice during a four-day hearing in October to gather evidence in the case involving his professional conduct.

Myra Selby, a former Supreme Court justice, was the hearing officer in October. “The seriousness of this matter cannot be overstated,” Selby said in documents filed Monday. “It is important to restore faith in our legal system. The crimes of the Attorney General have dealt a significant blow to that faith, and restoration of that faith requires a significant response.”

The Indiana Supreme Court is expected to decide in February whether to take any action.

In a separate filing, attorneys for Hill called for the case to be dismissed, adding his conduct had no connection to his practice of law.

A special prosecutor for Marion County in October 2018 declined to file any criminal charges against Hill.

Hill has repeatedly faced calls from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, and GOP and Democratic legislative leaders for his resignation.

A previous Elkhart County prosecutor, Hill was elected to a four-year term as Indiana attorney general that began Jan. 9, 2017. He has announced he will seek reelection in 2020.