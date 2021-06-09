Indiana News

Paoli man arrested after crash kills 2 teens

Keeghan Jones was taken into custody on June 9, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

ORLEANS, Ind. (WISH) — A Paoli man on Wednesday was taken into custody on four charges relating to a fatal Feb. 14 crash in Orange County, Indiana State Police said.

Keeghan Jones, 18, was driving a 2006 Pontiac westbound on County Road 500 North with three passengers in the vehicle and lost control on the south side of the road. ISP says the vehicle flipped multiple times before landing upside down.

Kyndell Bailey, 15, of Orleans, and Jocelyn Phillips, 16, of Paoli, were killed. Trandon Blevins, 15, of Paoli, and Jones were taken to area hospitals.

Jones is facing two charges of causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance and two charges of reckless homicide.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail.