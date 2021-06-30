Indiana News

Patricia Whitcomb, wife of former Indiana governor, dies at age 91

Patricia Whitcomb, wife of former Indiana Gov. Edgar Whitcomb. (Photo Provided/Kate Shepherd Communications)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) – Patricia “Pat” Whitcomb, the wife of former Indiana Gov. Edgar Whitcomb, died Sunday at age 91, according to an announcement Wednesday from a public relations firm.

The former Republican governor, who was in office from 1969 to 1973, died in 2016 in Rome, Indiana, at age 98.

“Pat” met “Ed” while she was a model in the Tea Room of L.S. Ayres, where she served on the downtown department store’s Fashion Board after her graduation from college, said the announcement from Kate Shepherd Communications. The St. Louis native was a graduate of Greenfield (Indiana) High School and Ward Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple divorced in 1986 after a 33-year marriage.

She is survived by five children, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were pending with the Winklepeck & Brock Funeral Home in Brownstown.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Comfortable air to gradually return

Weather Blog /

Holcomb issues 16th emergency order of coronavirus pandemic

Indiana News /

Lubricant manufacturer to occupy River Ridge facility

Inside INdiana Business /

Sick, dying songbirds now found in 50 Indiana counties

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image