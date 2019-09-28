Pendleton teen among 4 arrested for interstate shooting

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — One adult and three juveniles were arrested for attempted murder after an interstate shooting left a man and an 11-year-old child injured Friday night in northwest Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, officers responded to a shots fired call on I-80/94 westbound near Burr Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found a Kia that had multiple bullet holes. Two of the passengers in the car had been shot. An 11-year-old from Steger, Illinois and a 23-year-old man from Gary, Indiana were both injured in the shooting.

The victims suffered gun shot wounds to their legs.

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

Two other vehicles, a Ford Focus and a Subaru, were also hit with bullets, police say.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the Kia was traveling westbound on I-80/94 when a dark-colored crossover type vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside that vehicle fired multiple shots at the Kia.

Investigators say the shooting was targeted and not a circumstance of road rage.

Several hours after the shooting, state police got a tip on the suspects’ whereabouts. Four individuals were located at a Gary apartment complex around 11:50 p.m. who were connected to the shooting.

Four male suspects were arrested. Naja Wilder, 18, of Richton Park, Illinois, and three juveniles were arrested for preliminary charges of attempted murder. The juveniles involved have not been identified, but police say they are a 16-year-old male from Pendleton, Indiana, a 17-year-old male from Park Forest, Illinois and a 17-year-old male from Illinois.

Police say the vehicle the teens were driving in had been carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day in Illinois.