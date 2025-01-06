27°
Man dead, woman in critical condition from rural Vermillion County shooting

Blue police lights on top of a patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
PERRYSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a man is dead and a woman has life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Vermillion County.

Vermillion County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Perrysville, a rural town along the Wabash River, Jan. 5 around 5 p.m.

The deputies tried to contact anyone inside the residence at the 8000 block of Meridian Road, but they got no response.

Deputies entered the home and discovered two people had been shot, a deceased man and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, 27-year-old Tylan Leonard, was taken to a hospital in Illinois and is in critical condition. Police identified the man as 30-year-old Garrett Reynolds.

Police believe the shooting was a result of a domestic disturbance.

The Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Holcamp requested help from Indiana State Police in the investigation.

