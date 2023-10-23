Person dead after shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting in Fort Wayne Sunday morning, police say.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Calhoun Street and Pettit Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

Investigators did not immediately release any information on possible suspects or the victim’s identity.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.