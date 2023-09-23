Search
Person dead after single-vehicle crash in Huntington County

by: Jay Adkins
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after losing control of their vehicle and crashing in Huntington County Friday, The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office says.

At 2:15 p.m. Friday, a Dodge Journey SUV was traveling southbound on State Road 105, approaching County Road 800 South, when the vehicle left the roadway on the west side of State Road 105. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle attempted a correction, but was unable to safely do so. An improper steering input caused the vehicle to roll and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not immediately release the identity of the victim.

Investigators believe distracted driving involving a cell phone played a role in the crash.

