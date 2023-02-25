Indiana News

Person dies after campfire spreads to welding supply store, business says

TJ Nowak Supply Co., 302 W. Superior St. in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is shown in June 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person sleeping outside a welding supply store has died after starting a campfire, the business says it’s been told by investigators.

Fort Wayne Fire Department was called late Friday night to TJ Nowak Supply Co., 302 W. Superior St. That’s near the St. Mary’s River between southbound U.S. 27 and the Ewing Street roundabout.

The business says on social media that the campfire spread to nearby portable toilets and created enough heat to damage the store’s exterior. The heat also broke a window, leading to smoke and fire damage inside the store.

No one from the 77-year-old welding supply store was present as the fire spread.

The social media post says that “our company has never experienced a tragedy of this magnitude.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual who passed away.”

Jason Summers and Paul Lagemann with the business credited fire crews for their quick action to put out the fire once it was discovered.