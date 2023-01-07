Indiana News

Person dies in Lafayette home explosion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a home explosion in Lafayette Friday.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, at 2:35 p.m., Friday received a report of a home explosion in the 100 block of S. 28th St.

Lafayette police and Lafayette Fire Department arrived, where they found a man inside suffering from serious injuries, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release the age and identification of the deceased man at a later time.

The investigation revealed that the deceased was likely producing fireworks at the location when the explosion occurred, police said.

An evacuation of nearby residences took place out of precaution while first responders investigated hazardous materials inside the home. Further information led officers to a residence in the 2000 block of Crestview Court. where investigators located other hazardous materials, police said.