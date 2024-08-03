Person fatally injured in shooting northwest of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was fatally injured Friday in a shooting northwest of downtown Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Police Department says.

At 5:40 p.m. Friday, Fort Wayne officers responded to the 100 block of West Fourth Street on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found a male victim with gunshot wound injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. The victim eventually died from his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators did not immediately provide information on possible suspects or the identity of the victim. Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the community. This incident is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” App.