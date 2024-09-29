Person hit by train in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A person was struck by a train near an industrial area in western Indiana, authorities said Sunday.

A spokesperson with Norfolk Southern told News 8 that the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday on the tracks at North 12th Street in Richmond.

It was unclear what led up to the incident, but Norfolk Southern says no injuries were reported from the train’s crew.

The condition of the person hit by the train was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated with further information once available.