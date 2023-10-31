Person killed in commercial vehicle crash on I-74 near Batesville

A person died in a crash on I-74 just west of Batesville, Indiana, in Franklin County on Oct. 31, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a single commercial vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Franklin County early Tuesday morning.

The name or age of the person hasn’t been released yet.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles from Versailles District said in a post on X that I-74 WB was closed at the 147-mile marker just west of Batesville due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

Wheeles didn’t specify what kind of commercial it was or if it was transporting anything.

Traffic was being diverted onto State Road 46 at the Batesville exit. In an update posted at 5:30 a.m., Wheeles said that officers were on the scene to attempt to get traffic stuck between the scene and the exit through the area.

Police say to expect delays if traveling west on I-74 and lane closures for a “lengthy cleanup.”

Batesville, Indiana, is an hour southeast of Indianapolis near Cincinnati.