Person says they were drugged, sexually assaulted at Purdue fraternity

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has reported that they were drugged and sexually assaulted at a fraternity, according to a Purdue Campus Security Authority report.

The victim said they were drinking at a fraternity in the 300 block of North Russell Street on Sept. 25 when they reported feeling more intoxicated than expected in relation to the amount of alcohol they drank, according to the report. Authorities were not notified of the incident until Sept. 30.

The person did not report the drugging and sexual assault directly to law enforcement, and it could not be verified by officers. The report said the victim did not seek medical attention.

According to the report, two other victims previously reported being drugged at a fraternity event, however, neither involved sexual assaults. All three incidents reportedly happened at different locations, and are not believed to be related, per the CSA report.

No suspect description was provided for any reports.

The email was sent out to the Purdue student body and is required by federal law per the Cleary Act. Campus Security Authorities are people in certain positions around campus that are required to report communicated crimes.