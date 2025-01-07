27°
Suspect shot by state police during incident in Peru

An Indiana State Police car.(WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was shot and wounded by Indiana State Police during an incident in Peru sometime Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Piers with Indiana State Police confirmed the shooting to News 8.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Piers says at least two suspects were involved and barricaded for some time.

At some point, a state trooper fired their weapon, striking a suspect at least once. They were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

As of 1 p.m., the situation had cleared and there was no ongoing threat to the public. The nearby area had been closed for investigation.

No officers were injured.

Piers says more information will be released when available.

This story is developing and will be updated shortly.

