Peru Police Department asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

by: Alexis Mitchell
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — The Peru Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in danger.

Laurynne Jackson was last seen Friday at 11:31 p.m. leaving her residence. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with white boots, along with a drawstring backpack.

Jackson is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with who sees Jackson or has information on her disappearance was asked to call the Miami County Central Dispatch at 765-473-5522, or the Peru Police Department at 765-473-2150.

