Peru woman, 44, dies in crash of SUV, semi-tractor in Cass County

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old woman from Peru, Indiana, died Tuesday in a crash in Cass County, state police say.

State troopers and deputies from the Miami and Cass County sheriff’s offices responded around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday to a crash between a sport-utility vehicle and a semi-tractor at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Logansport Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that B. Scott McCoy Sr., 52, of Peru, was driving a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer on Logansport Road when, for an undetermined reason, the SUV pulled into the path of a 2015 Volvo semi-tractor pulling an empty box trailer. The semi-tractor hit the SUV on the passenger side, where Shownelle McCoy, 44, was sitting.

Shownelle McCoy was pronounced deceased at the scene. B. Scott McCoy Sr. was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with unknown injuries. Clinch was not injured.

The crash on Tuesday afternoon remained under investigation. Police did not believe alcohol or narcotics to be a factor at that time.