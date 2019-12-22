Pilot dies in Evansville plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A plane crash in southern Indiana killed the pilot, who was the light aircraft’s sole occupant, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Around 3:14 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded along with two fire departments to Camp Reveal, 1042 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd, on a report of a plane crash. Camp Reveal is a camping and retreat facility owned and operated by Evansville Rescue Mission, according to the property’s website.

The small Cessna has departed from Tri-State Aero, 6101 Flightline Dr, at the Evansville Regional Airport, but began losing altitude as it traveled north, the sheriff’s office said.

While attempting an emergency landing east of the camp’s main entrance, the pilot maneuvered to an open field, avoiding any buildings, but died during the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Neither the name of the pilot nor the plane’s destination were released on Saturday.