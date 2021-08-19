Indiana News

Pipe bomb explodes during investigation in Warsaw

by: Kyle Bloyd
WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A pipe bomb exploded during an investigation in northern Indiana.

On Wednesday night, the Warsaw Police Department responded to a call at the Arnolt Building at 2525 Durbin Street. Officers arrived to find “galvanized metal that was capped on both sides” with “what appeared to be a burned-out fuse attached to the device,” according to a news release.

ATF officials from Fort Wayne and a Fort Wayne Police Department bomb squad were also sent to investigate.

While trying to diffuse it, the bomb exploded.

No one was injured and no significant damage occurred.

Warsaw police say there isn’t a suspect at this time.

If you have information on this case, call 574-385-2210.

