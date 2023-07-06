Plane crashes in cornfield near Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation is underway after a single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield near Jeffersonville Thursday morning, Indiana State Police say.

At around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities were notified of a possible plane crash near Port Road and Middle Road, which is 1 mile another of the Ohio River and just east of the Port of Indiana.

Police say a crash was not visible from the road and was three-quarters of a mile south of Middle Road.

Officers and first responders arrived at the scene and located a small, two-seater Diamond Karana personal aircraft lying upright in the field. Police say neither the pilot nor the passenger was injured.

Both occupants were from Louisville, Kentucky, and told officers they had flown out of Bowman Field in Louisville.

According to a release, as standard protocol, the ISP will conduct preliminary aircraft investigations and turn all information over to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will conduct a separate and more thorough investigation.

ISP detectives believe a mechanical malfunction may be to blame for the crash. The FAA will make final decisions on the cause of the crash.