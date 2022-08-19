Indiana News

Plea deal struck in 2021 slaying of woman, 82, in Steuben County

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing an 82-year-old woman at Lake James last year would plead guilty to murder and burglary charges under a plea agreement if a judge accepts the deal.

Court records show that under the deal, 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown would face a sentence of 55 to 95 years in prison for the June 23, 2021, stabbing death of Wilma Bell.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of attempted rape and attempted abuse of a corpse.

Hoover appeared in Steuben Circuit Court on Wednesday to withdraw a motion for an insanity defense and to enter into the plea agreement.