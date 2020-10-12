Police: 10-year-old boy dies after stabbed by father who was shot by police

WABASH, Ind. (WISH/AP) — The 10-year-old boy stabbed Thursday by his father in northern Indiana died Saturday morning, state police said Monday night.

The man was shot multiple times by Wabash City Police Department officers after he fired several shots from a shotgun, striking one officer in the leg.

Indiana State Police say 32-year-old William Sendelbach was waiting outside his Wabash home Thursday morning and fired multiple shots from a shotgun as officers arrived in response to a domestic disturbance call.

The boy was identified Monday night as Kayden Sendelbach.

A Wabash police officer, Sgt. Nick Brubaker, was struck in the leg and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to fully recover.

Sendelbach was hospitalized and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers discovered that Sendelbach had stabbed his son multiple times.

Police were continuing to investigate the murder. An autopsy was pending, state police said. No criminal charges have been filed, according to online court records.

Brubaker and Patrolman Dan Henderson both discharged their duty weapons. They were placed on paid administrative leave until the preliminary investigation is complete.