Police: 12-year-old in custody after bringing gun to charter school

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WISH) — A 12-year-old student was jailed Tuesday after bringing a gun to a charter school, the East Chicago Police Department says.

The school, beginning Wednesday, will have metal detectors in place to check students’ bookbags.

Officers were called about 8 a.m. Tuesday to the East Chicago Lighthouse Charter Academy, 3916 Pulaski St. That’s northwest of the interchange of State Road 912 and West Columbus Drive.

Officers went to the principal’s office, where the 12-year-old student was taken into custody. A Facebook post from the police department did not provide the 12-year-old’s gender.

Police investigators believe one student overheard other students talking about having a gun in the school, the department post says. The student who heard the conversation reported it to a teacher, and the school staff identified the student with the gun. The school then contacted police.

The police post said, “All parents were notified of the situation by school staff and classes resumed as planned after school staff and Officers determined there was no further threat at the school.”

The school, in a letter to parents shared by the police department on Facebook, said, “Today, before school started, several students alerted us that another student had a weapon. We were able to quickly respond by identifying the students involved, contacting the authorities, and placing the school on soft lockdown. The allowed us to fully investigate the situation and keep all our staff and scholars safe. The police department was contacted, performed a thorough investigation and provided support for next steps. No one from our school community was injured or harmed in any way.”

In announcing the use of metal detectors, the school asked parents to check their children’s bookbags before they leave for school.

Police say the student faces charges of dangerous possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm on school property. The student was taken to the East Chicago Police Department’s jail and later transferred to the Lake County Juvenile Justice jail in Crown Point.

The school is a part of Northwest Indiana Lighthouse Charter Schools. Indiana Department of Education information reports the school has 515 students in kindergarten through Grade 8.