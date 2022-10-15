Indiana News

Police: 18-year-old drunk driving, crashes into state trooper’s car during traffic stop

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 18-year-old woman was arrested Friday evening after crashing into the back of an Indiana State trooper’s patrol car during a traffic stop while intoxicated, according to the Indiana State Police.

At 6:35 p.m. Friday, while a state trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a driver of a 2009 Nissan Altima near 9920 North Green River Road, his car was truck from behind by a 2010 Jeep Liberty causing a three-vehicle crash.

The driver who crashed into the state trooper was identified as Kathryn Haase, 18, of Mt. Carmel, Illinois. Haase was intoxicated during the incident and had an open bottle of Smirnoff liquor located in the car, according to police.

Haase and the passenger of the Nissan were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The trooper was not injured.

Haase was later arrested after being released from the hospital and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. She is facing preliminary misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, failure to change lanes for authorized police vehicle, following too closely resulting in injury, failure to yield to red and blue emergency lights and open alcohol container.