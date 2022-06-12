Indiana News

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

A car of the Gary Police Department. (Image Provided/Gary Police Department via Facebook)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.

Police say a 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo’s NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside. Both were declared dead at a local hospital.

Four other people were also wounded, including one who was in critical condition. Authorities have not released the victims’ names or information about what may have led up to the shooting.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man dies, 2 others hurt in shooting in parking lot along Mitthoeffer Road

Crime Watch 8 /

1 man dead in shooting at Dublin, Ohio, mall; 1 person in custody

National /

Brookings Institution president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe

Politics /

Heat wave begins tomorrow

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.