Indiana News

Police: 2 men killed, 4 others wounded in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Six people were shot, two of them fatally, early Sunday morning in Lafayette.

Two men were killed and four other people were wounded just after 4 a.m. at the Romney Meadows apartment complex off of U.S. 52, according to Lafayette police Lt. Randy Sherer.

Police have not identified the victims or any possible suspects. The shooting is still under investigation.