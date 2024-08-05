Police: 26-year-old suspect arrested for fatal shooting of man in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 26-year-old suspect involved in a shooting that resulted in a man’s death on Friday night has been arrested.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Fourth Street regarding a shooting at 5:41 p.m.

Officers arrived and located 27-year-old Travon Depree Holmon with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

At 7:44 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle, leading to the arrest of Dana Minies Jr. without incident.

Minies Jr. has been preliminarily charged with murder and robbery. He was being held Monday afternoon at the Allen County Jail.

According to Fort Wayne police, Holman is the 23rd homicide for Allen County in 2024.