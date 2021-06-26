Indiana News

Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan in northwest Indiana

(File Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

Police say the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.

The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards. In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim

National /

All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail

National /

Former Indiana teacher faces 18 sex crime charges

News /

Mental health and the LGBTQ+ community

Celebrating Pride /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image