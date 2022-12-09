Indiana News

Ellettsville police arrest 14-year-old boy for bringing gun to junior high school

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Ellettsville have arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of bringing a handgun to school.

The boy was arrested Thursday morning after a fellow student at Edgewood Junior High School told teachers he had a gun, the Ellettsville Police Department said on Facebook.

The school resource officer and a school administrator spoke with the teenager and found that he had a .380 caliber handgun, police say.

The boy was then transported to a juvenile detention center. No one was hurt in the incident, according to police.

The boy’s name has not been shared by police because he is a minor and police did not say how he got the gun.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Ellettsville Police Lt. Zach Michael at 812-876-2270.