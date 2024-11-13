41°
Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in Fort Wayne murder of 18-year-old

Xavier G. Velez (Provided Photo/Allen County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the murder of another 18-year-old on Saturday, Fort Wayne police said Tuesday night.

Corbin Scott Cornett, of Fort Wayne, died at the crime scene from multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, the Allen County Coroner’s Office says.

Police arrested Xavier Velez. He was in the Allen County jail on Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Huestis Avenue. That’s southwest of downtown in a residential and business area off Broadway.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.

