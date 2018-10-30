Police arrest driver after 3 siblings killed at bus stop Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alyssa Shepherd. (ISP Photo). [ + - ] Video

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) - Three children were struck and killed by a vehicle near Rochester Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

State police said the fatal incident happened about 7:15 a.m. at a bus stop in the 4800 block of South State Road 25 near Rochester.

A southbound Toyota pickup truck struck and killed the three siblings: two twin 6-year-old boys, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. The three siblings all attended Mentone Elementary School.

One other child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, who was seriously injured, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The driver of vehicle, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, remained on scene and was later arrested at her workplace just after 4 p.m. She faces three charges of reckless homicide and one charge of passing a school bus causing injury.

Following the fatal incident, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. released this statement:

"Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student families and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit be a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."

After the deadly accident, Gov. Eric Holcomb released this statement:

“Words cannot express the depth of sorrow Janet and I feel, which only pales in comparison to what family, friends, teachers, classmates and community are feeling right now. Today, and for many more to come, we mourn their loss. I ask Hoosiers around the state to join us by sending your deepest prayers for the strength needed to endure such a time.”

Shepherd was released from the Fulton County Jail on a $15,000 bond.