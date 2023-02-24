Indiana News

Police arrest man in fatal shooting of woman in Fort Wayne apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was under arrest Thursday for the fatal shooting a day earlier of a woman in her Fort Wayne apartment, police say.

Authorities have not yet shared information on the woman’s identity.

Eric Underwood-McCarrol, 25, went Wednesday morning to an apartment at the intersection of Julian Street and Wayne Trace. That’s on the southeast side of the northeast Indiana city. According to Fort Wayne Police Department, Underwood-McCarrol shot the woman when she opened the door. The woman’s husband was at home at the time but was not injured.

Police have not said how or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

A contact with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office did not respond Thursday to an email request for the jail-booking photo of Underwood-McCarrol.