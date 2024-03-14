Search
Police arrest southern Indiana man amid allegations of sexual misconduct

A police car of Tell City, Indiana, Police Department (Provided Photo/Tell City Police Department on Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A 48-year-old man faces preliminary child-sex charges after his arrest Wednesday in an Indiana city on the Ohio River.

Tell City Police Department says Errol Wright, of Tell City, was arrested at his home and put in the Perry County jail. Police say they’d secured a search warrant of his home prior to the arrest.

He faces preliminary felonies of sexual misconduct with a minor; child seduction; and child solicitation

Police did not provide any specifics about their case, only to say the investigation began in February with allegations of sexual misconduct. Also, police in a Facebook post shared a jail booking photo of Wright.

Online court records did not show a case for Wright on Wednesday night.

Tell City, which has about 7,400 residents, is about a 65-minute drive east of downtown Evansville.

Errol Wright (Provided Photo/Tell City, Indiana, Police Department)

