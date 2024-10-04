Police arrest Taylor High School basketball coach for child solicitation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A former Taylor Community Schools employee and Taylor High School girls basketball coach faces felony charges after deputies said he sent inappropriate texts to a student.

Randy “Scott” Sullivan, 49, of Kokomo, turned himself in to deputies at the Howard County Jail on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Online court records show Sullivan is charged with child solicitation, sexual battery, and disseminating information harmful to minors.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan sent “several grossly inappropriate text messages, pictures, and videos” to a teenage girl he knew through the basketball program.

Steve Dishon, superintendent for Taylor Community Schools, confirmed that Sullivan had worked for the district as a groundskeeper and girls basketball coach since December 2021.

Sullivan was fired on Sept. 24 and banned from all school campuses and events, Dishon told News 8.

Dishon said he planned to hold a meeting with parents at 4 p.m. Friday to discuss student safety.

Sullivan was being held Friday in the Howard County Jail on $50,000 bond.

MyCase does not show a prelminiary hearing date.

A Facebook post from the school corporation says someone (we believe the superintendent) will be available today from 8-9 AM and 4-5 PM to meet with parents “who would like to learn about what we have planned to ensure the safety of our students.”