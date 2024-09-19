Police arrest teen ‘dared’ to make false attempted abduction report

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old was arrested for falsely reporting that a male on Tuesday tried to abduct her while she was walking to school, the Evansville Police Department said Thursday.

The girl had reported the false information to a school resource officer with the police department. She’d said an older male approached her, told her she was pretty, and then began grabbing her arms. She said she then pulled away and ran from the man after spraying him with pepper spray.

The severity of the report led police to go door to door in the area to talk with people, and to seek surveillance video of the area. That video helped to contradict the girl’s statements.

A Facebook post from the police department on Thursday said, “When detectives interviewed the juvenile and her parent again on September 19th, the juvenile admitted that she lied about the attempted abduction. The 15-year-old claimed she made the story up because she was dared by a friend.”

The girl, who police did not publicly identify, was placed in a jail for juveniles.