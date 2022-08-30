Indiana News

Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.

The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.

The coroner’s office is conducting the death investigation and will determine who the person is and how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-8100 or the Johnson County Coroner’s Office at 317-738-6031.

News 8 has reached out to Whiteland police for additional information.