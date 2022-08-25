Indiana News

Police: Boy in serious condition after fight leads to stabbing in Fort Wayne

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Police Department officers received a report of a stabbing Wednesday evening, leaving a boy with life threatening injuries.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the 5200 block of South Harrison Street. Police say two boys got into an altercation on a bicycle.

Police say the boy who was stabbed during the altercation was taken to a hospital in life threatening condition. Police say the suspect left the scene before they arrived, but officers found him later at his home.

Police did not provide the identity of the two people involved in the altercation. According to a statement from the police, the incident is still under investigation.

